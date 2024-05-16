Noida Police reaches AAP MLA's residence after son accused of beating petrol pump staff

A team of Noida Police on Thursday arrived at the residence of controversial Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatuallh Khan in Delhi, days after a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against the Okhla MLA and his son in connection with an assault case. CCTV footage of Amanatullah Khan's son assaulting petrol pump staff in Noida.

The father and son, however, were not found at home and are believed to be on the run, an Aaj Tak report said, adding that both have also switched off their phones.

The assault case

Anas, the MLA's son, is accused of assaulting petrol pump workers in neighbouring Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at the Shaheed Ramendra Pratap Singh filling station in Noida's Sector 95; the police case is based on the FIR lodged by Vinod Kumar Singh, who owns the filling station.

“At around 9:27 am on May 7, a man claiming to be Amanatullah Khan's son, came in a Brezza car bearing Delhi registration plates and skipped the queue of vehicles waiting for petrol. He went directly to the pump operator, asking him to move the first car forward and fill his vehicle first,” according to the complaint.

The man was asked by a staffer to stand in queue, upon which the former started beating the worker, the complaint stated.

“When I intervened with other staffers, the man called Khan, who abused the manager and threatened to beat him,” Singh, the filling station owner, mentioned in the FIR.

A purported CCTV footage of the episode later went viral on social media.

Amanatullah and Anas Khan have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).