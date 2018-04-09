Nomination for Bengal rural polls over, TMC wins a zilla parishad without contest

The nomination process for elections to the West Bengal’s local bodies concluded on Monday with the ruling Trinamool Congress, accused by the opposition of strong-arm tactics in the run-up to the polls, gaining control of a zilla parishad even before a single vote was cast.

Panchayat elections in the state are scheduled to be held on May 1, 3 and 5.

As soon as the nomination process ended at 3pm, it emerged that TMC had gained control of the Birbhum zilla parishad. The ruling party won 41 out of the 42 seats without a contest.

“One of our candidates could file nomination from the Rajnagar seat, and therefore, Trinamool won from all seats save that one,” said Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Birbhum district president Ramkrishna Roy.

In 14 out of 19 panchayat samitis in the district, not a single opposition candidate could file nomination, said Roy. District Congress president Sayed Jimmi also confirmed that opposition candidates were not allowed to file their nominations.

“There is a mosquito net in place to prevent mosquitoes from coming in,” commented Trinamool’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. “If the opposition are not able to find a candidate to represent them, we cannot be held responsible… If CPI(M), Congress leaders telephone me, I shall ensure they can file nomination,” quipped Mondal.

On Monday afternoon, ruling party leaders started distributing sweets to party supporters.

The opposition however continued to bleed. At Goaltore in West Midnapore district, Bahadur Murmu, 54, a BJP supporter committed suicide after his wife Jamuna Murmu was threatened by Trinamool supporters who wanted her not to file her nomination papers on Monday.

Jamuna Murmu, a resident of Keshia village in the Makli panchayat area, however remained undeterred. She filed her paper after the police sent her husband’s body for post-mortem examination. The area was once a hotbed of Maoist activities.

“Trinamool Congress supporters created pressure on the family. Bahadur and his wife were insulted in public. He could not take it,” alleged Samit Das, district BJP president.

Kaberi Chatterjee, local Trinamool leader, rubbished the charges. “When we are sure about our victory why should we create pressure on anyone? He committed suicide because of family problems and now the BJP is trying to give it a political colour,” alleged Chatterjee.

At Kandi, TMC won 29 of the 30 panchayat samiti seats uncontested. In Bharatpur panchayat samiti, the ruling party bagged 21 out of 21 seats and in Barwan of the same district, the ruling party won all 36 panchayat samiti seats without a contest. Kandi, Bharatpur and Barwan are in Murshidabad district.

At the state secretariat, ADG (law and order), Bengal Police, Anuj Sharma said there will be armed policemen in each of the booths in the state.

“The number of gram panchayats and panchayat samitis that the ruling party won without a contest will become clear later. The number will increase since the ruling party will compel many opposition candidates to withdraw nominations,” said Rabin Deb, CPI(M) state secretariat member.

“It’s a victory of the culture of bombs and guns and not of the people. Why did Mamata Banerjee have to resort to muscle power if the much vaunted development indeed take place,” asked BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

Since April 2, when nominations began, three people have been killed and hundreds injured. The injured include CPI(M) leaders, eight-time MP Basudeb Acharya and seven-time MP Ramchandra Dom.

“One election does not constitute a political journey, and if anyone thinks this is the end of BJP, he is mistaken. In another year there will be elections again and Trinamool will get a taste of what elections mean,” remarked BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh.

Last week, the BJP moved the Supreme Court seeking the top court’s intervention in the panchayat elections. the apec court on Monday refused to interfere with the poll process but allowed the BJP and other political parties to approach the State Election Commission (SEC) to air their grievances and seek remedy.

Allegations of violence and strong arm tactics continued in the state.

Rafiq Jamal, a sub-inspector and another policeman of Usti police station in South 24 Parganas district were hit by bullets allegedly fired from a crowd in Mograhat, about 49 km from Kolkata, on Monday.

Seikh Safiujjaman, Congress MLA of Beldanga was assaulted allegedly by ruling party workers when he blocked NH 34 in Murshidabad district as a protest against the TMC, who he said was preventing his men from filing nominations.

During the day, the state government also turned down the SEC’s request for an observer for each of the state’s 342 blocks, and said that it can spare only 171, or half the strength sought.

Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee, a Left team and a BJP team including Mukul Roy and Locket Chatterjee visited the SEC office. Chatterjee emerged from the office and said, “We have asked the commissioner to carry out his duty neutrally to hold peaceful, fair elections, and not to yield to anybody’s pressure.”

The state government deployed more police in Rampurhat, Suri and Mohammad Bazzar of Birbhum district that witnessed the most clashes in the past few days between the BJP and the ruling party.

Crude bombs were recovered from under a tree near the sub divisional office in Durgapur in West Burdwan. Tension was reported from Asansol and Cooch Behar districts. Left candidates alleged they were heckled and prevented from filing nominations in Tamluk of East Midnapore district.

The daughter of a BJP candidate, who was trying to file nomination in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas district, was allegedly slapped and thrown on the ground by ruling party supporters.

In Alipore, the most upscale neighbourhood in south Kolkata, police were deployed outside the administrative office of the South 24 Parganas district and section 144 of the CrPC that prohibits the assembly of more than four persons was clamped around the building . On Saturday, men outside the premises had stopped people from entering the building to examine if nominations were being filed unimpeded.

Policemen were placed at Gopalnagar and Hazra, key intersections of the road leading to the office in Alipore. and water cannons were kept ready.

From Sunday police also started checking vehicles entering Bengal from Jharkhand through Birbhum district.

The government removed the officer-in-charge of Lokpur police station, Nilotpal Mishra, after Birbhum district Trinamool chief Anubrata Mondal raised questions about his role in the clashes that took place in Mohammad Bazar of the district between his party supporters and those of the BJP.