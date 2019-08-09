Non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri in chopper case

india

A Delhi court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against businessman Ratul Puri, a nephew of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe of alleged bribery in the ~3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal.

On Wednesday, the ED told the court of special judge Arvind Kumar that Puri had “tampered with evidence, influenced witnesses and there is reasonable apprehension that he is still trying to tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses”.

The judge said he found it fit to issue the non-bailable arrest warrant against Puri.

According to ED advocates, Puri has not joined its investigation since he was granted interim protection from arrest on July 27 on his application for anticipatory bail. The court on August 6 dismissed Puri’s pre-arrest bail plea.

Puri’s company Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd termed the issuance of NBW against him as “unfortunate”.

“Hindustan Power and its promoter categorically denies any involvement in Agusta Westland helicopter deal. The promoter and the company is fully cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate and has provided all the information requested.

The issuance of this non bailable warrant is rather unfortunate. Counsel for Ratul Puri had informed the court that total incorrect facts were put forth before the court by the ED, in its efforts for the issuance of a NBW against him. He also pointed out that even while appearing for more than 200 hours to support the investigation, he was also hands-on leading a successful business venture,” the company said.

Puri’s counsel, advocate Vijay Aggarwal said, “I am yet to read the order. We will explore the legal options. My client has been cooperative with the agency.”

The AgustaWestland case is centred on allegations that bribes were paid to “middlemen”, perhaps even politicians, when India agreed to buy 12 of the helicopters built by Italian defence manufacturing giant Finmeccanica (now known as the Leonardo group) at an estimated cost of ~3,600 crore.

The purchase, cleared in 2010 by the previous United Progressive Alliance government, envisaged replacing ageing Mi-8 choppers to ferry VVIPs such as the president, vice-president, prime minister and the other dignitaries. It was cancelled in January 2014 after the allegations of bribery surfaced.

