Non-bailable warrant issuedagainst Param Bir, two others

A city magistrate on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants against Param Bir Singh, former Mumbai police commissioner, Riyaz Bhati, a purported aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and one Vinay Singh.

The warrants were issued by additional chief metropolitan magistrate Sudhir Bhajipale, who acted on a plea by Mumbai police crime branch, which is investigating an extortion case against Singh and the others registered at Goregaon police station.

Param Bir Singh has been issued summons at his Mumbai and Chandigarh residences, but he has failed to appear before the investigators, lawyers Shekhar Jagtap and Sairuchita Chowdhury said, representing the crime branch.

The other accused, Riyaz Bhati and Vinay Singh, were served notices under 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code to appear before the investigating officer and they, too, have failed to do so. Their anticipatory bail applications have been rejected by a sessions court, the lawyers argued.

Goregaon police in August registered an extortion case against Param Bir Singh, dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, and Sumeet Singh, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati.

The case was registered on a complaint by hotelier and civic contractor Bimal Agarwal, who alleged that the accused threatened him and extorted ₹11.92 lakh from him. They also threatened to register cases against his hotel BOHO restaurant and BCB bar, Agarwal had said in his complaint.

The crime branch has arrested Sumeet Singh, who allegedly collected money for Vaze. Vaze is the prime accused, on whose orders money was collected by Sumeet Singh from Agarwal, crime branch officers said, requesting anonymity.

Thane’s chief judicial magistrate on Thursday had issued a non-bailable warrant against Sumeet Singh in an extortion case registered against him at Thane Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, the city magistrate’s court on Saturday rejected an application by Vaze for staying the execution of the production warrant issued against him by the court. Vaze had still not recovered from a September 13 bypass surgery, his lawyer Raunak Naik said, which the magistrate declined to consider.

The magistrate’s court had issued a production warrant against Vaze, after which a special court of the National Investigation Agency allowed the crime branch to take Vaze in custody for questioning.