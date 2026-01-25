Non-veg food sales banned in Odisha’s Koraput on Republic Day, sparking backlash

Bhubaneswar : The Koraput district administration in Odisha has imposed a complete ban on non-vegetarian food sales on Republic Day, an official order said on Saturday, urging people to consume vegetarian items “as a mark of respect”. Locals, however, called the move a violation of constitutional rights and an administrative overreach. Republic Day meat ban in Odisha’s Koraput draws criticism from locals (Representative image/Unsplash)

District collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan on Saturday issued the directive, which cited “administrative guidelines” for observing the national occasion with uniformity.

The directive — issued to all block development officers, tahsildars and executive officers — prohibits the sale of meat, chicken, fish and eggs on January 26 across urban and rural areas. Officials are directed to strictly enforce the ban, while the administration has appealed to residents to choose vegetarian food “as a mark of respect”.

Koraput Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Kumar said he would not like to comment on the ban order.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Pottangi in Koraput, Ram Chandra Kadam, said the district administration’s meat ban directive goes against the concept of freedom. “The district collector is not supposed to regulate food habits of people. He has been appointed to administer the district. He should mind the governance,” said Kadam.

Koraput lawyer Satyabadi Mohapatra argued the meat ban violates Articles 14 and 15, which prohibit discrimination on grounds of religion and guarantee equality.

“Republic Day is a national festival, not a religious occasion,” he said, questioning why food choices should be dictated during a celebration of constitutional values.

Bidyut Khara, an elderly local, said the economic impact of the ban on small-scale meat and fish vendors, whose livelihoods rely on daily sales. “The administration could have regulated outlet timings instead of imposing a blanket ban,” said Khara.