‘North Indians come to sell pani puri… only know Hindi’: Tamil Nadu minister sparks row

Tamil Nadu agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam triggered a row with remarks linking migrant workers from northern states to menial jobs and defending the state’s two-language policy, reviving the Hindi-versus-regional language debate weeks before the Assembly election. MRK Panneerselvam said people from North India have limited job opportunities in Tamil Nadu as they have only learnt Hindi. (Instagram/@mrk.panneerselvam)

Speaking at a public event, Panneerselvam said people from the north who “have learnt only Hindi” have limited job opportunities in Tamil Nadu and often end up in low-paying roles, while students from the state benefit from learning Tamil and English.

“Those from the north are coming to Tamil Nadu to clean tables… they are coming here to work as construction labourers, pani puri sellers, as they have only learnt Hindi,” the minister said. In contrast, he added, “our children have gone abroad… as we follow a two-language policy and learned English well. They are going abroad and getting opportunities to earn in crores… in USA, London.”

His comments quickly drew criticism from opposition leaders and parties outside the state, who termed them insensitive and divisive.

Responding to the backlash, leaders from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) attempted damage control. Party spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah said there is “dignity in every legal work” and stressed that the party is not against Hindi speakers or the jobs they do. He reframed the minister’s remarks as a defence of Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy and its emphasis on English for global opportunities.

“The two-language policy has helped Tamil Nadu and its people. English has given people development and global opportunities. Without this priority for English, people in Hindi-speaking states have not been able to develop in education,” he said.

DMK Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu claimed the minister had been misquoted and said nothing derogatory was intended against north Indians, while reiterating the state’s long-standing opposition to “Hindi imposition”.

The controversy also prompted reactions from other parties. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said Tamil Nadu’s economy depends significantly on migrant labour from other states and that such workers are welcome and safe in the state, calling the remarks “irresponsible”.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad described the statement as an insult to north Indians and condemned it, while JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said people from northern states have contributed strongly to economic growth wherever they have worked across the country.

The row comes amid a renewed debate over language policy and the Centre’s three-language formula under the National Education Policy, which Tamil Nadu has repeatedly opposed, alleging it opens the door to Hindi imposition. The state continues to follow a two-language policy - Tamil and English - in government schools.

At a recent summit, Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa said the state government does not oppose people speaking Hindi but maintains it has a duty to protect and promote Tamil, pointing out that large foreign communities also live and work in the state without linguistic friction.