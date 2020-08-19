‘Not a Loss’: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after SC hands Sushant Rajput case to CBI

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:14 IST

It is not a loss, underlined Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday soon after the Supreme Court approved the ongoing CBI probe recommended by the Bihar government into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Sena leader said that he does not intend to politicise the matter after the SC has given its order. Rejecting the charge that the top court’s order was a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, he said, “It is not a loss; when there is a legal battle such things happen.”

Refusing to comment further, Raut did add that creating a question mark on the ability of Mumbai police to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case was a “conspiracy”.

“Until we read the copy of the order we cannot react to it. Once the order is received, either the advocate general or the state DGP will talk about it. Raising questions on the ability of the Mumbai police was a conspiracy. According to me, the Mumbai police carried out the probe effectively. Now, that the SC has given its judgment in the matter, someone who is not in the government should not speak on it,” said Raut.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order.

Putting a quietus to the ongoing high-decibel political statements for and against the CBI probe, the top court held that Patna Police had not committed illegality in lodging an FIR against Chakraborty and six others on the complaint of Rajput’s father, who has accused them of abetting the suicide of the 34-year-old actor.

The verdict came on a plea filed by Chakraborty who had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

“Therefore, while according approval for the ongoing CBI investigation, if any other case is registered on the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the surrounding circumstances of his unnatural death, the CBI is directed to investigate the new case as well. It is ordered accordingly,” the bench said, while invoking the plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution.