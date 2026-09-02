‘Not fit for progressive society’: Kerala CM slams Muslim cleric’s anti-women remarks

Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday criticised remarks by prominent Muslim cleric Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar that women entering the public sphere would “lead to destruction”, saying such views were “not fit for a progressive society”. Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday criticised remarks by prominent Muslim cleric Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar (ANI)

The Kerala-based Sunni Muslim leader Musliyar, popularly called the Grand Mufti of India, is the general secretary of the AP faction of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a prominent body of Sunni Muslim clerics. 95-year-old Musliyar ignited a controversy on Sunday by urging women to remain confined to their homes and claiming their entry into the public sphere would “lead to destruction”

The chief minister, at a press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram, stressed that he and his party, the Congress, stand opposed to the remarks made by Musaliyar.

“Such a stand do not fit a progressive society. Such remarks cannot be made in the current 21st century. We cannot support such views. Women are not supposed to remain confined within homes. They must be at the forefront of mainstream society and participate actively in life,” he said.

The CM underlined that Islamic history also states the same. Islam is being misrepresented here, he said.

“Khadija, the first wife of Prophet Muhammad, was a businesswoman. Aisha, another wife of the Prophet, has taken part in the Battle of the Camel. She was a military chief. Therefore, we cannot support such views (of the cleric),” he said.

Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has displayed reluctance in condemning the remarks made by the cleric.

KM Shaji and N Shamsudheen, both IUML ministers in the state government, declined to comment on the matter.

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal appeared to defend the cleric, stating that he may have been referring to the safety of women.

“What he meant probably was that in present-day context, women are increasingly victimised and targeted. That must have been the intention of the statement. He may have said it while referring to a social situation,” said Thangal.

In the past too, the IUML has often been seen to go soft on the views expressed by Samastha and its leaders as it is wary of the outfit’s influence, particularly among the conservative sections of the community.