Not going anywhere, will work to ensure PM’s re-election, says Union minister Upendra Kushwaha

Union minister of state Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday dismissed speculations that his Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) was on the verge of exiting the NDA ahead of next year’s general elections.

“We are strongly committed to ensure Narendra Modi’s re-election as Prime Minister for the next five years,” he said as he seemed to soften his earlier tough and unrelenting stance for an honourable seat share in the ruling alliance.

The RLSP has three MPs including Kushwaha in the Lok Sabha. The Union minister has been in the focus after he spurned the ‘tentative’ 20-20 seat sharing formula and seemed to warm up to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which kicked off conjectures that the party was angling for a new political alignment.

On Sunday, however, Kushwaha dispelled all such notions.

“The RLSP is standing firmly with the NDA as we believe that the continuation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the next five years is crucial in national interest,” he told Hindustan Times on phone.

He brushed aside talks of cracks in the NDA as baseless and insisted that the ruling alliance was strong and moving in the right direction. “RLSP has been working to strengthen the ruling coalition and will continue to do so in order to achieve the goal (another term for the PM),” Kushwaha said.

In August, Kushwaha had set tongues wagging saying delicious kheer can be prepared with milk from the Yadavs (the RJD’s base) and rice from the Kushwahas. But on Sunday, he dismissed the ‘misunderstanding’ his kheer recipe had fuelled.

“People tried to give it a political connotation. I have clarified its social intent. It is aimed at creating awareness that social harmony could be achieved by ensuring proper stake for all sections in the development process.”

“My kheer remark was intended to underline the importance of Sabka saath, sabka vikas (development of all) that acknowledges social amity as a key component in the development and well-being of the country,” Kushwaha said.

Asked about the recent statements of the opposition Grand Alliance leaders on his imminent crossover, the Union minister said, “Those waiting for it will be disappointed.”

Kushwaha also brushed aside reports that he was put off by JD (U)’s return to the NDA fold in 2017 and believed the 20-20 seat sharing formula was being floated to give a larger seat share to the new entrant. The formula suggested that the BJP would contest on 20 Lok Sabha seats and allocate 12 to JD(U), 6 to LJP and leave only 2 for the RLSP, and said, “The talks are on. We will raise our point of view at the right forum.”

The RLSP chief, however, said that his party would continue pursuing issues aimed at all round development of society, including education and equal opportunity for all, and champion the cause for protecting the rights of SC/ST and OBCs.

The party would also pursue the ‘Halla bol, darwaza khol’ campaign for opening the doors of judiciary for all sections of society, he said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 15:13 IST