'Not moral surrender': Shashi Tharoor responds to party colleague Mani Shankar Aiyar's dig over Iran stand

The ripples of the US-Iran war have reached India's Opposition as two senior leaders of the Congress are trading barbs via open letters over a remark on Iran war. In a public display of discord over Shashi Tharoor's stand on the US-Iran war, senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar wrote an open letter where he dubbed the former's opinions as “unprincipled, amoral, and transactional approach to public policy.” Track updates on Iran US war Shashi Tharoor responded to Mani Shankar Aiyar's open letter with another open letter saying that his approach to international affairs comes from a clear nationalist perspective (PTI)

Tharoor responded to Aiyar's open letter with another open letter, carried by NDTV, clarifying that he sees international affairs from a 'nationalist perspective, placing India's interests, security, and global standing at the heart of every discussion.'

What Mani Shankar Aiyar said Aiyar wrote an open letter to Tharoor, published in the Frontline magazine, and said that he was “shocked to the core” by his answers on Iran-US war during a TV interview on March 6, 2026 as Aiyar termed the war as “illegal and sinful war on Iran by Israel in cahoots with the US and the West in general”. Follow updates on West Asia conflict

“Your shameful espousal last night of “might is right” has horrified me. You say you fully understand the reason why Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is extremely wary of taking on the Americans: fear of the “consequences” that may result for India, particularly its economy,” Aiyar wrote.

Aiyar launched rather scathing attack on Tharoor and said, “There were many of your ilk when the nation was fighting for freedom. They were what V.S. Naipaul bitingly called “Jamshed into Jimmy”—collaborators of the regime. Of course, now that the imperialists are gone, you have emerged as an extremely knowledgeable critic of the excesses of Empire.”

“Your performance at the Oxford Union was utterly brilliant, a polemic without peer. But the point is the Brits were gone before you went to Oxford, and so you found your voice. The Americans are not gone, so you cringe before them. This is what happens when “pragmatism” of the Jaishankar kind overtakes the moral spirit. And you twin with him,” Aiyar wrote.

In another sharp attack, Aiyar wrote, “Are you really currying favour with Narendra Modi because he can give you the pelf that the opposition cannot bestow on you? I do not subscribe to that view, strong though the evidence is that this is why you exult in the pomp and show of your visits abroad as Chairman of the Standing Committee.”

Shashi Tharoor's response Tharoor responded to Aiyar's open letter with another open letter saying that his approach to international affairs comes from a clear nationalist perspective with priority to India's interests, security, and global standing. "Recognising geopolitical realities and weighing consequences for India's economy and strategic position is not "moral surrender"; it is responsible statecraft," Tharoor wrote.

The senior Congress leader shared the letter on his X profile and wrote, " My response to Shri Mani Shankar Aiyar on his public criticism of me for "moral amnesia" -- it is clear that others kinds of amnesia are also operating here!"