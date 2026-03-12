Watch: First India-bound oil tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz, reaches Mumbai Port

Captained by an Indian, the Suezmax tanker had taken on crude oil at Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia on March 1 before departing two days later.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, a crude oil tanker from Saudi Arabia has docked at Mumbai Port after navigating the volatile Strait of Hormuz. The Liberia-flagged Shenlong, is the first vessel bound for India to successfully cross the route and reach the country since maritime traffic was disrupted by the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Maritime tracking data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence and TankerTrackers showed the ship’s last transmitted location inside the Strait of Hormuz on March 8.

Two Indian ships allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz Earlier, two Indian-flagged ships are said to have been allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US war, even as most vessels remain stranded over fears being caught in the crossfire that started on February 28.

Sources said the Indian ships began transiting safely through the Strait between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. An official statement on the matter is awaited.

Navigating a risky route The Strait of Hormuz is among the world’s most critical shipping corridors for oil trade, with nearly one-fifth of global crude supplies moving through the narrow passage. However, the route has become increasingly dangerous.

Iran has struck merchant ships and warned that oil shipments would not be allowed through the waterway except for cargo destined for China, effectively making the channel difficult to navigate for many vessels.

While making its way through the region, the Mumbai-bound tanker briefly disappeared from tracking systems.

The vessel went “dark” by switching off its AIS, the automatic identification system used by ships to broadcast their location while crossing the most sensitive stretch of the waterway, according to a person familiar with the matter, earlier reported by Hindustan Times. The ship later reappeared on tracking databases on March 9.

Arrival and cargo discharge Port officials said the tanker reached Mumbai at around 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at 6.06 pm.

“The ship Shenlong is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude of oil. She is berthed at Jawahar Dweep and has started discharging the crude cargo,” Praveen Singh, deputy conservator of the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA), said.