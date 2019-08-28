Not opposing Ram Lalla plea: Nirmohi Akhara tells SC

india

Hindu body ‘Nirmohi Akhara’ told the Supreme Court Tuesday that it was not opposing the lawsuit of deity ‘Ram Lalla’ for the title of disputed Ramjanam Bhoomi-Babri Masjid land at Ayodhya.

‘Akhara’ apprised a 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, of its stand following a direction whether it opposes the plea of the deity in view of the fact that its right as ‘shebait’ (devotee) over the property can only stand if the lawsuit of ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’ is allowed.

“In response to what had fallen from your Lordships yesterday, the stand of ‘Nirmohi Akhara’ is that it will not press the issue of maintainability of suit number 5 (filed by the deity through its next friend Deoki Nandan Agrawal) provided that they (lawyers of deity) also do not dispute ‘shebait’ right of ‘Akhara’,” senior advocate Sushil Jain, appearing for the Hindu body, told the bench.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, has been critical of Jain’s persistent stand that the suit of the deity is not maintainable as ‘Akhara’ alone has the right as ‘shebait’ to institute the lawsuit on behalf of deity.

“You (Akhara) stand together and you will fall together...You cannot be the ‘shebait’ of mosque,” the bench had quipped and had directed it to clear its stand.

Advancing submissions on the 13th day of the decades-old sensitive case, Jain said no Muslims entered the disputed building since 1934 to offer regular ‘namaz’ and the place has been a temple under possession of ‘Akhara’.

“Mr Jain you have read all this yesterday. Please add to what you have already read, don’t repeat,” the bench said.

