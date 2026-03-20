‘Not surrender’: Tharoor's backing of India's ‘restraint’ approach on Iran-US war draws BJP praise

“Restraint is not surrender. Restraint is strength... it shows that we know what our interests are and we will act first of all to protect our interests,” Tharoor said in an interview with news agency ANI. He said countries like India should take a constructive diplomatic role to reduce tensions. "What many countries like us ought to be doing... is to actually take an initiative to call for peace, to give both sides a ladder to climb down," he said.

While he supported the government's approach to the crisis, he also said India should have expressed condolences earlier after the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, while still maintaining a careful diplomatic position. "There is a difference between condemnation and condolence... condolence is an expression of sympathy," he said. BJP attacks Congress over Tharoor’s backing The BJP was quick to target the Congress party over Tharoor’s comments supporting India’s “restraint” approach to the West Asia situation. Party spokesperson CR Kesavan said senior Congress leaders recognising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's balanced approach during current global conflicts marks a shift from Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's repeated criticism of the government. It is “indeed a welcome change compared to Rahul Gandhi's mindless criticism of the government. For PM, the welfare of Bharat and its people has always been paramount,” he told ANI. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also praised Tharoor's remarks and slammed Congress' Gandhi for “reactive and politically driven” comments. “Notably, senior leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari have articulated a more nuanced and responsible view on the issue, underlining the importance of strategic autonomy and diplomatic balance,” he said. Congress reacts to Tharoor’s remarks Reacting to Tharoor’s comments backing the government’s stand, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said she disagrees and described India’s “silence” on the crisis as “condemnable.” She said, “It is shameful. It raises questions about our morality. It is not India's history to remain silent on a targeted assassination in a sovereign nation. India distanced itself from Iran and sat in the lap of Israel.”