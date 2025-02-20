Menu Explore
Not to target any religion, says Pema Khandu on Arunachal anti-conversion law

ByDamien Lepcha
Feb 20, 2025 10:30 PM IST

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act was enacted in 1978 when Prem Khandu Thungan was the chief minister but never implemented

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday responded to concerns around the government drawing up rules to enforce the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), underlining that the rules were not intended to target any religious community but safeguard the indigenous culture and beliefs of the people.

Chief minister Pema Khandu emphasised that the formulation of these rules was in response to a directive from the high court (X/PemaKhanduBJP)
The chief minister also pointed to the Gauhati high court’s verdict in September last year that directed the state government to finalise the rules within six months. The high court order came on a petition that sought implementation of the anti-conversion law enacted by the state assembly in 1978. The law was never implemented in the absence of the rules for more than four decades.

“The Act remained a two-page document without rules since its enactment. Now, in compliance with the court directive, the government is drafting the necessary rules,” Khandu said at an event to mark the Statehood Day celebrations .

APFRA, which was enacted when Prem Khandu Thungan was the chief minister, aims to curb religious conversions through inducement or fraudulent means. Violations of the act carry penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 10,000.

The chief minister’s outreach comes against the backdrop of protests by the Arunachal Christian Forum which has been opposing the Act and called it “unconstitutional”. The forum has also alleged that the law unfairly targets the Christian community, which constitutes 30.26% of the state’s population.

Khandu said the government would conduct discussions with all stakeholders.

“The government is open to discussion and accordingly entrusted Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung to hold dialogues with any groups and to clarify their doubts. Accordingly, the first meeting will be held on Friday with the Arunachal Christian Forum,” the chief minister said, urging people to not jump to conclusions.

The Act is meant to protect the indigenous heritage of Arunachal Pradesh without favouring any particular religion, he said.

“While we may follow different faiths, our shared tribal roots and cultural traditions bind us. This Act is about preserving our ancestral heritage and should not be politicised,” he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
