Now, one Assam unit of Congress clashes during meet on Bharat Jodo Yatra | Watch

As the power tussle in Rajasthan Congress between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot returns to grab national headlines, workers of another unit of the grand old party in Assam clashed during a meeting to hold discussions on the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The much-publicised foot-march that is not traversing through southern states would enter Assam on November 1.

According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, the scuffle broke out when one group raised some allegations against the party's Dhubri unit president.

A video shared by ANI showed party workers trying to put across their points verbally and physically to some senior leaders as they tried to placate the former.

Read the latest updates on the Rajasthan crisis

Local Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhary said the district party unit is not divided and the issues of both groups will be discussed. “There're some misconceptions. A group raised allegations against the district Congress president. We told them that we'll discuss the matter and resolve it in case of any wrongdoing,” Choudhary was quoted as saying by the news agency.

#WATCH | Assam: Clash b/w two groups of Congress workers broke out during a meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan in Assam's Dhubri district on Monday. The meeting was organized to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be started in the state from November 1. pic.twitter.com/LEFQ4jdrie — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

“During a discussion on Bharat Jodo Yatra, a group raised allegations against the Congress district president. When they raised their issues some of our party workers opposed it and such an untoward incident happened,” he added.

Meanwhile, the central leadership of the Congress continued to grapple with the crisis in Rajasthan that sparked after Gehlot announced he would contest for the post of the Congress president. His loyalists have made it clear they would accept anyone as the chief minister other than Pilot.

AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, who had gone to the western state to placate the crisis, returned to Delhi and met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and will submit its report soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail