Now only police inspectors with body cams can issue traffic challans in Goa: CM

PANAJI: The Goa government on Friday barred subordinate police officers from handing out tickets or challans for traffic violations, saying that henceforth only inspector-rank police officers would be authorised to issue physical spot challans during the day provided they are wearing a body camera. The chief minister said the existing system of issuing online challans on the basis of video footage will continue.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant, who made the announcement on Friday, said the decision was taken in view of complaints by people that they were being ‘harassed’ by traffic police officers and to shield the police from allegations of corruption.

“During daylight hours only the police inspector with a body camera will be issuing challans. Nobody else from the police department will be giving challans. At night only the police sub inspector or police inspector with body camera will be issuing challans. Besides that, no one will be issuing physical challans,” Sawant said.

Challans will be issued using dash cameras, signal cameras (cameras set up at signal junctions), by using other AI systems and the challans will be sent directly to their address. Police will take the photos; you will get the challans. No one (other than those authorised) will be stopping people and issuing challans on the spot,” Sawant said after a review of the implementation of the new criminal laws in the state.

Sawant also announced the confiscation of gas stoves and cylinders from tourist vehicles to prevent tourists who cook and eat along roadsides and at beaches from doing so.

“Tourists unnecessarily cook and eat at the beach and along the roadsides, make the place dirty and leave. Tourists are advised to be alert not to come to Goa with gas stoves and cylinders. If they are found cooking and eating in the open, they will be prosecuted and the buses or vehicles will be impounded,” he also said.