Nripendra Misra visits Ayodhya to inspect temple site

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:56 IST

In his first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed the chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, Nripendra Misra reached the temple town on Saturday to inspect the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international vice-president Champat Rai, who is also the general secretary of the newly constituted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, gave a guided tour of the Ram Janmabhoomi and Karyashaala to Misra.

Misra along with a technical team assessed the ground reality of the 67-acre site where the Ram temple will be constructed.

“Homework is being done before actual construction work starts. We are analysing what is to be done. Later, technical persons will do an analysis of the work that is to be executed,” Rai told reporters at the Karyashaala.

For more than two hours, Rai guided Misra to all important locations on the campus to acquaint him with the site.

Modalities for shifting the idol of Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus to another location were also discussed.

During the inspection, Rai said that these stone slabs will be shifted from the workshop only when actual construction work starts at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

On shifting the idol of Ram Lalla to a new location before Ram Navami (April 2) in order to start construction of the temple, Rai said: “On Ram Navami around 15 to 20 lakh (1.5 million to 2 million) devotees come to Ayodhya.”

“On this festive occasion, our first priority is to make sure that these devotees are able to pay obeisance to the Lord and return home,” Rai added.

On the next meeting of the board of trustees, Rai said: “When we have anything to share with the trustees, the next meeting will be convened.”

The other members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha trust, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Anil Mishra and Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha, were also present during the inspection.