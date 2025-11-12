NSG bomb squad reaches Faridabad village to check red EcoSport for explosives

FARIDABAD: A bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Wednesday evening reached Khandawali village in Faridabad, where a red Ford EcoSport linked to Dr Umar ur Nabi, the prime suspect in the Red Fort blast case, was found parked, people familiar with the matter said. A red Ford EcoSport car, suspected to be linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case, at Khandawali village in Faridabad district (Police PRO via PTO)

Police said the entire area within a 200 metre radius of the car has been cordoned off by security personnel to ensure the safety of the public.

An NSG team was called in to ensure that the vehicle traced to the village following intelligence inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police was safe and to rule out the presence of any explosive materials.

Once the vehicle has been cleared, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the vehicle for further forensic examination and investigation.

“The area has been completely cordoned off to maintain security. Once the NSG clears the vehicle, it will be transferred to the NIA for detailed investigation,” an official said.

Police officials privy to the matter said that the house outside which the car was found belongs to an acquaintance of Dr Nabi, the prime suspect in the blast case, who also worked at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad.

“In connection with the Delhi blast case, a red Ford EcoSport bearing registration number DL10 CK 0458 was found parked near Khandawali village at a farmhouse owned by an acquaintance of Dr Umar. The vehicle has been seized and handed over to the investigating agency for forensic examination,” Yashpal Singh, spokesperson for Faridabad Police, said in a statement.

Umar ur Nabi became the focus of the investigation after investigations into the ownership of the i20 (HR26CE7674 ) that was seen on CCTV slowing down at a red light and exploding into a huge fireball on Monday evening. Police said he had escaped a series of raids in Faridabad that had led to the arrest of his associates, several of them doctors and members of an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed module, and the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of explosive material.