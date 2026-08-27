NSG starts first Mahila Commando Course for women police, CAPF personnel

The National Security Guard (NSG) Training Academy in Manesar has started the first Mahila Commando Conversion Course (MCCC) for women personnel from state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), in an initiative aimed at strengthening women’s operational capabilities in India’s counter-terrorism architecture, the force said in a statement. The NSG, which is India’s counter terror ops force conducts such commando training.

NSG trained Commando courses for security personnel are mandatory when they are deployed for sensitive security duties such as being part of Quick Reaction teams in Parliament, sensitive installations near borders and other sensitive assignments.

The NSG, which is India’s counter terror ops force conducts such commando training.

“The intensive 12-week course is designed to train physically robust, technically proficient and operationally ready women commandos through rigorous instruction in physical conditioning, weapons and marksmanship, tactical intervention, hostage rescue and other specialised aspects of counter-terrorism operations,” an NSG spokesperson said.

The initiative also seeks to extend the NSG’s specialised counter-terrorism expertise to women personnel from different forces, helping create a wider pool of trained operational capability, promote common professional standards and strengthen interoperability across the country’s security architecture, the spokesperson said.

“On completion, these women personnel will carry enhanced skills and operational knowledge back to their respective forces, contributing to stronger institutional preparedness and a more distributed counter-terrorism capability across the country,” the spokesperson said.

The first MCCC is aimed not merely at increasing women’s participation in security duties but at empowering them with operational capabilities to undertake demanding specialised roles and respond effectively to evolving challenges of internal security