NTA denies delay, partiality in schedule for CUET amid row

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday dismissed allegations of bias in allotment of Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) dates, saying the exam schedule for each subject was created using an algorithm and that no particular protocol was followed in this regard.

The NTA, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education, on Monday announced that the exam for undergraduate admissions will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 20. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held over a span of 10 days, between July 15 and August 10.

While phase 1 will begin from July 15, phase 2 will be held from August 4. The agency also released the subject-wise schedule of the exam and information on the examination centres of each candidate for each subject.

However, hours after the schedule was released, a section of students who have been slotted for the exam in July, alleged biasedness over the preparation time given to them in comparison to those who are slated to appear for the same set of papers in August.

“When the government introduced the CUET, we were told that it will provide a level playing field to everyone. How will it happen when I have to write my exam on July 16 and my peers will appear for the same subjects in mid-August? They will definitely have an advantage over me,” Sahil Sharma, a candidate from Lucknow, said.

Some candidates also raised concerns that they will have to appear for all the subjects in two shifts on the same day. “I have to write six exams on the same day in two slots while my friend will appear for the same subjects on two different days. I don’t know how I will write six exams in a day,” Shikha Singh, a candidate from Delhi, said.

Besides the slots, concerns over the “delay” in release of schedule and admit cards were also raised.

“CUETUG2022 schedule finalised just 3 days before test date! Now families have to hurriedly organise the logistics of travel to the cities with the allocated exam centres. The delay has only added to the stress for our students!,” RLD national president Jayant Singh tweeted.

While the admit card for students appearing for the exam on July 15 was released on Tuesday, they will be released on July 31 for students appearing for the exam in August.

Taking note of the complaints pertaining to division of slots, officials at the NTA said they were allotted to the students in an automated manner and no specific protocol was followed.

“The NTA had on June 22 announced that the CUET-UG will begin from July 15. The slots have been allotted to the students randomly using an algorithm. You will not be able to find a pattern in this. It is not practically possible to provide an equal gap to each and every student,” NTA director general Vineet Joshi said.

The admit cards were released just three days before the exam to ensure security in the entire process of conducting the computer-based exam, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said. “It is a common practice in all the entrance examinations followed by the NTA,” he added.

Kumar also urged students not to panic as nearly 97-98% candidates were allotted exam centres of their choice.

“Besides, those who still have not got their city of their choice can contact the NTA. My request to all candidates is to focus on the examination,” Kumar said.

Yogesh Singh, vice-chancellor of Delhi University, said conducting an exam on a scale as large as CUET is not an easy task. “A large number of students will be appearing for the exam. Conducting an exam for so many students with different subject choices is a herculean task,” he said.

“Students’ anxiety is understandable since they are appearing for the exam for the first time. However, there is no need for them to worry. The NTA has significant experience in conducting crucial exams and there is no reason for students to panic,” he added.

