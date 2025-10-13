Chennai, Following a complaint by an NGO that Tamil Nadu has contracted an "outside agency" to develop an elephant conservation centre at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, the National Tiger Conservation Authority has sought a factual status report from the state Forest Department. NTCA seeks TN report on 'outside agency' contract in critical tiger habitat

A letter dated October 9 from the NTCA southern zone said a representation had been received from a Bengaluru-based NGO alleging that the proposed Ultra-Modern Elephant Conservation cum Environmental Centre at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve had contracted an outside agency.

As per an NTCA order dated April 22, 2009, "no outside agency can undertake any field work inside core/critical tiger habitat without the prior permission of the apex court."

The letter, addressed to the chief wildlife warden of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, also requested an action-taken report.

Joseph Hoover, Managing Trustee and President of United Conservation Movement, the NGO that flagged the alleged violation, said contracting outsiders would breach both NTCA guidelines for field interventions in core/critical tiger habitats and the Supreme Court’s directions.

"Matters for the grant of permission for implementation of projects in areas falling in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are to be considered by the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife in conformity with the orders passed by the SC. As far as we know, Tamil Nadu has not obtained the permission," Hoover told PTI.

Hoover also alleged that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department awarded the contract to Larsen & Toubro for ₹32 crore.

However, Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Chief Wildlife Warden, said the project is still at the proposal stage.

"We have hundreds of such proposals in the department, but the work will be carried out only after approval from the competent authority," Dogra told PTI.

He also pointed out that Theppakkadu is a more than century-old, bona fide conservation centre.

