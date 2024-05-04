Nuh gangrapes: Four convicts sentenced to death by CBI court in 2016 double murder case

A special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula awarded death sentences to all the four convicts in the 2016 Nuh gangrape and murder case on Saturday, confirmed officials. The four convicts in the case - Hemat Chouhan, Ayan Chauhan, Vinay and Jai Bhagwan - were found guilty by the court on April 10 on the counts of double murder, gangrape and dacoity, which took place in Haryana's Nuh on the night of August 24-25, 2016. A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula on awarded death sentences to the four accused in the 2016 Nuh gang rape case. (Representational Image)

Apart from the death sentence, the CBI court slapped a fine of ₹8.20 lakh on the accused, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on May 4.

The convicts in the case were found guilty of gang-raping two females, including a minor, at their home and thereafter looting ornaments and cash from their possession. Due to the attack, one of the victims died along with his wife and others were grievously injured.

The incident occurred when a mob entered the house of the victims, accusing the family of selling beef. The accused first hacked the couple to death in the courtyard of their house, then proceeded to gang rape the two cousins, then aged 16 and 21. The incident sent shockwaves across the country and sparked a political storm in Haryana.

Haryana Police had filed a charge sheet against a different set of accused persons. The CBI took over the probe on the reference from the state government.

A CBI spokesperson said on Saturday, “On 10.04.2024, Trial Court had convicted aforementioned four accused persons under Section 120B, 302, 307, 376-D, 323, 459, 460 IPC and under Section 6 of POSCO Act 2012 and had fixed later dates for pronouncement of sentence. Detailed arguments were put forth on behalf of CBI praying for maximum punishment for the convicts.”

The agency had filed two charge sheets against the convicted accused on January 24, 2018 and on January 29, 2019 after a detailed probe during which it collected and analysed scientific and forensic evidence.