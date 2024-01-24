close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: Can India become self-sufficient in pulses?

Number Theory: Can India become self-sufficient in pulses?

ByAshokamithran T, Abhishek Jha
Jan 24, 2024 06:21 PM IST

Pulses are an important source of protein in non-meat-eating households

​“Grow pulses, don’t worry about prices. We will procure at MSP. By December 2027, the country should become self-reliant in pulses. We will not import even one kilo of pulses from January 2028,” Amit Shah, the Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation said on January 4. “Tur (pigeon pea) will be procured from farmers and it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee,” he added. Shah was inaugurating a portal for procuring tur (or arhar), a kind of pulse, from farmers. He suggested that a similar portal for two other pulses – urad (black gram) and masoor (red lentil) – is expected in the future. This idea assumes significance because pulses are an important source of protein in non-meat eating households. Here are four charts that explain the challenge of making India self-sufficient in pulses.

Union minister Amit Shah said the country should become self-reliant in pulses by December 2027(HT FILE/Bachchan Kumar)
Follow Us On