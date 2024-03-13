Number Theory: Deciphering the change of guard by BJP in Haryana

In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed its chief minister in Haryana days before the announcement of 2024 Lok Sabha elections with state party president Nayab Singh Saini replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. To be sure, the reshuffle in Haryana was triggered by the BJP parting ways with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), whose leader Dushyant Chautala was the deputy CM in the BJP government until now. What explains this churn? Here are three charts which put this in context.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini (centre) with Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and ML Khattar on Tuesday.