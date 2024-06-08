Number Theory: How do the 2024 victory margins compare with past elections?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became the first party to secure a majority of its own in the Lok Sabha in 30 years in the 2014 elections. It repeated this feat in the 2019 elections. The 2024 results have taken India back to the era of coalition governments with no single party having a majority of its own. Does this trend get reflected in the nature of constituency-level contests as well? Here are four charts that aim to answer this question. The median victory margin at the parliamentary constituency (PC) level in 2024 has fallen by more than five percentage points compared to 2019. In fact, this number is now also lower than what it was in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates after NDA alliance wins majority in LS polls