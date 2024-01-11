close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: How sea surface temperatures broke records in 2023

Number Theory: How sea surface temperatures broke records in 2023

ByAbhishek Jha
Jan 11, 2024 08:41 PM IST

Sea surface temperatures are important because sea temperature is among the big drivers of global climate

Data from Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has confirmed that 2023 was the warmest ever year on record and by a big margin. Other global temperature datasets are almost certain to confirm this trend, too. This was accompanied with another worrying trend in 2023: the highest recorded sea surface temperatures (SSTs). This is important because sea temperature is among the big drivers of global climate. Warmer oceans lead to more water vapour in the atmosphere, which feeds weather events such as rainfall, snowfall, and cyclones. It is obvious that big changes in SST will also affect the survival and migration patterns of marine life, which ultimately affects human life too. Here are four charts that describe SST trends in 2023.

Warmer oceans lead to more water vapour in the atmosphere, which feeds weather events like rainfall, snowfall, and cyclones.(FILE AFP)
Warmer oceans lead to more water vapour in the atmosphere, which feeds weather events like rainfall, snowfall, and cyclones.(FILE AFP)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out