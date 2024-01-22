Number Theory: How the rise of military drones has transformed battlefields

India recently got its first India-made medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone, the Drishti 10 Starliner, manufactured by Adani Defence in collaboration with Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems. Military drones such as this have been around for a long time. The Israeli Tadiran Mastiff, the first modern battlefield unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) took flight as early as 1975. And MQ-1 Predator drones are emblematic of the counterinsurgency warfare waged by the United States in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Ukrainian servicemen of the Rarog UAV squadron of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade operate a first-person view drone at a position near the town of Horlivka(Reuters)