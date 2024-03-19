Number Theory: What we know and what we don't about electoral bonds

On Monday, the Supreme Court again pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI), telling India’s largest public sector bank to stop being “selective” and disclose the unique serial number associated with each electoral bond (EB) and all other information the bank possesses by March 21.

The Supreme Court has told SBI to and disclose the unique serial number associated with each electoral bond (EB) and all other information the bank possesses by March 21.(Reuters File)