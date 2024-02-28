 Number Theory: Why junking electoral bonds alone won't achieve much | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: Why junking electoral bonds alone won't achieve much

Number Theory: Why junking electoral bonds alone won't achieve much

BySreedev Krishnakumar, Roshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
Feb 28, 2024 08:22 AM IST

This is the second of a two-part series on India’s political finance. The first part looked at how electoral bonds changed India’s political funding.

The first part of this two-part data journalism series explained how electoral bonds changed India’s political funding landscape. The final part will argue that while junking electoral bonds will definitely do away with institutionalised opacity in India’s political finance landscape, it will not make it completely transparent. One of the biggest reasons for this is the entrenched advantage money enjoys at the local level of democratic competition. Here are three charts that explain this argument in detail.

Representational image (AFP)
Representational image (AFP)
Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On