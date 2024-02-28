Number Theory: Why junking electoral bonds alone won't achieve much
Feb 28, 2024 08:22 AM IST
This is the second of a two-part series on India’s political finance. The first part looked at how electoral bonds changed India’s political funding.
The first part of this two-part data journalism series explained how electoral bonds changed India’s political funding landscape. The final part will argue that while junking electoral bonds will definitely do away with institutionalised opacity in India’s political finance landscape, it will not make it completely transparent. One of the biggest reasons for this is the entrenched advantage money enjoys at the local level of democratic competition. Here are three charts that explain this argument in detail.
