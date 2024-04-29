 Number Theory: Will a caste-based redistribution pitch have political traction? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Will a caste-based redistribution pitch have political traction?

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2024 07:17 PM IST

.

The Congress has made the caste census its central political plank for the 2024 elections. What has made this pitch interesting is that the Congress has been arguing that such an exercise will inform policy making which will be able to bring down overall inequality in the country rather than just increase the share of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government jobs. Will such a political plank gather traction in an election? HT has analysed the government’s latest data on asset inequality in India to address this question in a two-part data journalism series.

The Congress has made the caste census its central political plank for the 2024 elections.(REUTERS FILE)
The Congress has made the caste census its central political plank for the 2024 elections.(REUTERS FILE)
Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

News / India News / Number Theory: Will a caste-based redistribution pitch have political traction?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On