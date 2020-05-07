e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nun found dead in well at Kerala convent, police suicide suspected

Nun found dead in well at Kerala convent, police suicide suspected

india Updated: May 07, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Thiruvananthapuram: A 21-year-old nun was found dead in a well at a convent at Thiruvalla in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Thursday, the state police said.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and took out the body of the nun, who had been staying at the convent for more than a year.

The exact cause of her death was not immediately known and police said it will be determined only when they get her post-mortem report. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. “As of now, no foul play is suspected,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity and added the nun was undergoing training.

Police have registered an unnatural death case.

A student was found dead in a well at a convent in Kerala’s Kottayam in 1992. It was initially dismissed as a case of suicide before investigators concluded the student had been murdered.

top news
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper