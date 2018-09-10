Nurpur bus accident: Parents of deceased kids prostrate to DC office, demand CBI inquiry

The bystanders at Kacheri market in the heart of Dharamshala town on Monday were taken aback by the heart-wrenching scene as parents of children killed in Nurpur bus accident in April this year prostrated on the road to reach deputy commissioner’s office, seeking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the mishap and give justice to their kids.

They said they were disappointed with the probe being conducted by the police. “We are not satisfied with the police investigations. They are trying to hide something and attempts are being made to save the culprits,” said Vikram Singh, whose kid was among those killed.

Accusing the police of being bias, Vikram said that the points the parents raised with the police and the other authorities were never considered. “The school administration is responsible for the mishap as the bus was old and its chassis number was tampered with to show it as new. But no action has been taken against them,” he alleged.

Ajay Kumar, another parent, said that they have knocked every door, including the high court, but justice has eluded their children.

“Five months have passed but we are still waiting for an outcome. We want a CBI inquiry so that the truth comes out and the culprits are brought to justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, DC Sandeep Kumar assured all help to the grieving parents. When the DC told the parents that the government would build a memorial for the children at the accident site, they said: “We first want justice for our children.”

Twenty-seven people, including 24 children of Wazir Ram Singh Memorial High School, were killed when a school bus ferrying them skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a 200-foot gorge in Nurpur on April 9, 2018. The toll rose 28 when a child died at the hospital a week later.

A judicial inquiry into the accident had held poor road condition and human error responsible for the mishap. However, the parents alleged that the school authorities were plying worn out vehicle to ferry the children.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 20:19 IST