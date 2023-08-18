Home / India News / OBC CMs in India: Deep dive into social patterns

OBC CMs in India: Deep dive into social patterns

ByNishant Ranjan
Aug 18, 2023 12:13 AM IST

This piece will look at the data on OBC chief ministers in detail. It will focus on three key questions to examine this issue.

The first of this two-part data journalism series looked at HT’s caste database of chief ministers to look at overall, intertemporal and state-wise trends in caste background of chief ministers in India. The second part will look at the data on OBC chief ministers in detail. It will focus on three key questions to examine this issue.

Parliament House in Delhi(Hindustan Times)
Parliament House in Delhi(Hindustan Times)
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out