OBC CMs in India: Deep dive into social patterns
Aug 18, 2023 12:13 AM IST
This piece will look at the data on OBC chief ministers in detail. It will focus on three key questions to examine this issue.
The first of this two-part data journalism series looked at HT’s caste database of chief ministers to look at overall, intertemporal and state-wise trends in caste background of chief ministers in India. The second part will look at the data on OBC chief ministers in detail. It will focus on three key questions to examine this issue.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
- Topics
- Number Theory