OBC groom forced off horse, wedding procession attacked by upper caste men in Madhya Pradesh

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 17:25 IST

A Other Backward Class (OBC) groom was beaten up and his wedding procession attacked by upper caste men in a village in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh for riding a horse, police said on Monday.

At least five people, including the bridegroom, was injured in the attack that took place on Sunday evening.

Agar Malwa’s additional superintendent of police, Pradeep Patel, said they have registered a case against 12 people for rioting, confining persons, damaging property and attacking people. They have arrested four people out of the 12.

“The wedding procession of bridegroom Dharmendra Mewada Lohar, a resident of village Bhadwasa of the district, was passing through a Rathore mohalla when Juban Singh Rajput stopped the procession and asked Dharmendra to come down from the horse,” Patel said.

“When Dharmendra refused to do so, the other members of the Rajput community came out and attacked the procession. They also dragged Dharmendra down from the horse and pelted stone at his family members,” he added.

One of the family members of Dharmendra informed the police.

The injured people were admitted to a community health centre and their condition is stated to be stable and Dharmendra was discharged after first-aid, said Patel.

A Dalit groom in Burhanpur was allegedly denied entry to a temple recently. Police had registered a case against the temple management.