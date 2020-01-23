Obscenity case filed against BJP leader for remark against collector: Cops

india

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:42 IST

A former minister and BJP leader Badrilal Yadav was booked on Thursday for making an indecent remark against Rajgarh collector Nidhi Nivedita during the BJP’s rally at Biora on Wednesday.

Police inspector DP Lohia said, “An FIR was lodged against Badrilal Yadav on a complaint by sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Asthana under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 294 (Obscene acts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

He said the SDM said in the complaint that Yadav and others violated the prohibitory orders. Yadav also made an indecent remark against the collector.

“An investigation is going on. No arrest has been made so far in this connection,” said the police officer.

The BJP had organised the protest rally against, what the BJP leaders said, was the collector’s high-handedness during the BJP’s pro-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) rally held at Biora on Sunday in which Nidhi allegedly slapped a BJP worker.

The collector, however, had accused the BJP workers of abusing and misbehaving with her during the rally.

On his part Badri Lal Yadav said, “I didn’t make any indecent remark against any officer. I hold women in high esteem.”

Earlier the IAS officers association in Madhya Pradesh condemned the ‘derogatory and disrespectful remarks made by certain public representatives in a public meeting against the district magistrate and other administrative officers of Rajgarh district’.

A statement issued by the association further stated, “Such remarks not only demoralise the administrative machinery but also, demean the dignity of women officials who are proud members of the service and contribute immensely in serving the state and its people. Administrative officials are expected and are duty-bound to maintain law and order and accordingly, act to ensure law and order in their territorial jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced that workers will gherao the collectorate in all the districts across the state on Friday to protest the alleged victimization of the party workers.

BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat said the Congress government had created a chaotic situation in the state. “The glaring example of the same is none other than chief secretary (CS) SR Mohanty’s letters to all the divisional commissioners in the state while quoting the chief minister (CM) that people are complaining about harassment caused to them by municipal bodies, revenue department and police department in the name of anti-encroachment drive.”