Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body
After the BMC’s objection to giving free food, the BJP MP said the order does not affect her plans as the trust would charge Re 1 for each meal.(HT PHOTO).
Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body

  Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST

Ahead of the upcoming civic polls in Odisha, the fight between BJP and BJD seems to have intensified with BJP's Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi getting into a conflict with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation over its diktat that no one would be allowed to give food and clothes free of cost to the poor and homeless people in the state capital.

Sarangi, a former IAS officer of Odisha cadre who won from the prestigious Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency had started an organisation called Annapurna Trust for feeding poor people in the city free-of-cost. The project was started a month ago on a trial run basis in Bhubaneswar for providing cooked meals to 200 poor and hungry people, but an announcement was made to scale up.

“Annapurna will provide hot meals everyday to needy people residing in Bhubaneswar during lunchtime. Five organisations have joined hands for this initiative. Every day, volunteers on two vehicles will distribute food to 750 people listed in the 1st phase,” said Sarangi who is the chief advisor of the Trust.

Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

“Poor people living on the roadside in the city hesitate to shift to the shelter homes being managed by the BMC due to free distribution of food and clothes by some organisations. It leads to failure in making the state capital a beggar-free city. Individuals and organisations may distribute free food and clothes to destitute people at shelter homes managed by the BMC after taking permission from it. In violation of the order, legal action will be taken against the individuals/organisations,” said BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury.

After the BMC’s objection to giving free food, the MP said the order does not affect her plans as the trust would charge Re 1 for each meal. “Annapurna is not free. We are charging one rupee. It does not come under the BMC order purview,” said Sarangi.

Political analysts said Sarangi may have taken a leaf out of BJD's book on wooing the slum dwellers. “In April 2015, BJD had started the Aahar meal scheme in which 5 lakh people were getting lunch at 5 everyday at 110 centres. It helped the BJD in 2019 polls. So it's quite natural for Sarangi to adopt the same populist technique as no political party in Odisha can survive without such measures. But I hope as Bhubaneswar MP she brings structural changes to the lives of slum dwellers,” said Gyana Ranjan Swain, professor of political science in Ravenshaw University.

The CCS approval came 10 months after the ministry gave the green light to the purchase of 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets from state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
india news

Govt clears 48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh calls pact a ‘game changer’ for self-reliance in Indian defence manufacturing.
Section 176 (1A) was inserted in the statute in 2005, mandating an enquiry by judicial magistrate or metropolitan magistrate in cases of death, rapes and disappearances in custody; such enquiries were done by executive magistrates before 2005. (Representative Image)(Representative photo)
india news

Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The revised NHRC order says probe will be held in all cases of custodial deaths by a judicial or metropolitan magistrate.
A counterterrorism official, who did not want to be named, said the information about the tunnel was shared by NIA with central intelligence agencies, BSF, and the Jammu &amp; Kashmir Police in March 2020, and since then, efforts were made to locate it. (Representative Image)
A counterterrorism official, who did not want to be named, said the information about the tunnel was shared by NIA with central intelligence agencies, BSF, and the Jammu & Kashmir Police in March 2020, and since then, efforts were made to locate it. (Representative Image)
india news

BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The tunnel, approximately 100m long on the Indian side and believed to be 50-60m long on the Pakistani side, is suspected to have been used by JeM terrorists to infiltrate India at least four times since April 2018, intelligence officials added on condition of anonymity.
In the backdrop of the ‘Metoo’ movement, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday urged all recognised political parties to form internal committees immediately to look into complaints of sexual harassment .(HT Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Pilgrims at the Babughat transit camp on the way to Ganga Sagar mela for the upcoming festival in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:54 PM IST
  Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
HT Image
india news

Resort construction near Kaziranga National Park afoot despite SC ban

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:42 PM IST
GUWAHATI: Construction is in full swing on a resort near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam in violation of a Supreme Court order banning building work on animal corridors
This command structure will also include dedicated units to tackle any adverse events following immunization that include side-effects of the vaccines. (Representative Image)(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
india news

4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Assisted by committees, task forces and control room personnel, an army of government officials and representatives of foreign aid agencies will monitor the complex immunisation drive at every level and act quickly to keep the programme on track if anything goes amiss.
HT Image
india news

Debate over vaccine approval intensifies, Paul says have faith in regulator

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The controversy around the use of Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin continued on Wednesday as the inoculation began shipping for the first time, with leaders from the Congress questioning the government’s decision to roll it out even though it had not progressed far enough in its human trials – concerns that officials attempted to allay afresh later in the day
The bench then referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India for constituting a five-judge bench to examine the MoD’s application. It, however, issued a notice to the PIL petitioner in the case, Kerala-resident Joseph Shine, who was represented in the court through advocate Kaleeswaram Raj.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Decriminalising adultery could lead to 'instability' in armed forces: Govt to SC

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Maintaining that “honour is the sine quo non of the services,” a plea by the ministry of defence (MoD) asserted that adultery must remain a valid ground to prosecute defence personnel under army laws.
Although 5.5 million doses of Covaxin have been procured by the government, the company did not disclose how many had been shipped on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Stage set for vaccine roll-out as Covaxin adds to supplies

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Bharat Biotech announced in a statement on Wednesday that the company had shipped Covaxin to 11 cities: Ganavaram, Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow.
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.(ANI)
india news

Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
CPCB convened a meeting on January 4, with the officials of Delhi and Haryana to discuss the recurring issue of increase in Ammoniacal Nitrogen in the Yamuna and short and long term remedial actions required.(AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Pollution in Yamuna under Supreme Court scanner for a second time

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:31 PM IST
  The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
On Wednesday, the bench of Justices SK Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy went through the contents of the CISF report submitted in the sealed cover. The bench then issued a notice on Bose’s petition to the West Bengal government and police. (HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:18 PM IST
  The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
A Kashmiri fisherman aims a harpoon to catch fish in the frozen waters of Anchar Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar, (AP)
india news

As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that minimum temperature is very likely to remain below normal over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease. He had also asked all states to remain on alert to control the spread of the disease.(Dheeraj Dhawan / HT Photo)
india news

Bird flu: Centre asks states not to ban supply of poultry from other states

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Taking note that many states are banning poultry from other states, the MFAHD Ministry in a statement said this would add to the negative impact on the poultry industry, adding that the states were requested to reconsider such a decision.
