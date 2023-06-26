Home / India News / 10 killed in Odisha after two buses collided head on, CM expresses grief

10 killed in Odisha after two buses collided head on, CM expresses grief

ANI |
Jun 26, 2023 08:21 AM IST

District Magistrate of Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida said that the injured were rushed to the MKCG Medical College for treatment.

At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between two buses under Digapahandi police limit in Odisha's Ganjam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the official said.

Buses collided head on
Buses collided head on

District Magistrate of Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida said that the injured were rushed to the MKCG Medical College for treatment.

"Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured," Dibya Jyoti Parida said while talking to the reporters.

More details are awaited.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha ganjam district
odisha ganjam district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out