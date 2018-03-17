Odisha clamps prohibitory orders in Bhadrak ahead of Ram Navami

The administration in Odisha’s communally-sensitive town of Bhadrak imposed prohibitory orders on Saturday for an indefinite period to maintain peace ahead of Ram Navami which is a little more than a week away.

Officials said the orders prohibiting assembly of more than four persons under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code which came into effect at 6 pm, were imposed to prevent a repeat of last year’s communal violence in which hundreds of shops belonging to Hindus and Muslims were burnt over a comment made on Hindu Gods on Facebook on Ram Navami.

“The administration has advised people not to post anything objectionable on social media or posters that may provoke religious sentiments. The district administration has deployed 21 platoons of police force in the town ahead of Ram Navami on March 25,” district collector Gyana Das said.

Apart from Bhadrak, the police are also on their toes over possible law and order problems arising in neighbouring Balasore and Jajpur district over organising of an Urs festival and the demolition of the wall of a cemetery respectively.