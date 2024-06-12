Odisha CM-designate Mohan Majhi’s PA killed in road accident in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar: Chandan Kumar Mahapatra, the personal assistant (PA) to the Odisha chief minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, was killed in a road accident on Tuesday, police said. Mohan Charan Majhi to be Odisha’s next chief minister (ANI Photo)

The incident took place in Siripur area under Nayapalli police limits in Bhubaneswar around 11am.

Police said Mahapatra, 31, was on his motorcycle when a speeding car hit him from behind, injuring him critically. Following the accident, the passerby rushed him to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar, however, he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said that the speeding car also hit two other motorcyclists and a car, resulting in injuries to three persons.

According to officials aware of the matter, Majhi, after hearing about his PA’s death, reached the cremation ground to attend the ceremony ahead of BJP’s legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

Keonjhar lawmaker Mohan Charan Majhi is set to be the next chief minister of Odisha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced his name on Tuesday.