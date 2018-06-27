Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik supports PM Modi’s call for simultaneous elections

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for simultaneous elections in the country, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said he would extend support to it as it was in the interest of the people.

“Elections are essential in a democracy. We are elected to work for the people but having elections throughout the year disturbs the working process for the people. We support the Prime Minister’s appeal for simultaneous elections. Simultaneous elections will be beneficial to the people. Having elections throughout the year impedes development,” said Patnaik in response to a letter from the Law Commission of India soliciting views of the BJD on holding of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Legislatures. Chairman of Law Commission of India Dr Justice BS Chauhan had written a letter to Patnaik in this regard.

Modi, in his valedictory address during the Law Day Celebrations organised by the Law Commission of India in November 2017, had given a call to start a discussion on the subject of holding of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislatures.

Meanwhile, former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda questioned why he was dubbed as ‘anti-party’ when he raised the same thing. “When I had said the exact same thing, it was dubbed anti-party by the coterie,” Panda tweeted.