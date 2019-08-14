Odisha cop’s I-Day medal under cloud over stone quarrying mafia links

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:42 IST

A day before he receives the police medal for meritorious services from chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CID officials on Wednesday issued notice to a police officer over allegations of his link with stone mafia.

Officials in Special Task Force of CID said the inspector of Khurda police station, Bikram Jena has been summoned over his possible links with stone mining mafia in the area. “He is among the many we have summoned for investigation into the large cartel run by local mafia,” said a senior official.

The police medal for meritorious service is given to police officials every year during Republic Day and Independence Day in recognition of their meritorious record. A police officer who has completed at least 15 years of service is eligible to be considered for such medal. Officials said Jena’s name may be dropped from the list of medal recipients in light of the summons by STF.

Police officials said Jena’s name came up during interrogation of a few members of the stone quarrying mafia. Recently, the National Green Tribunal had asked the state to continue their action against illegal stone quarrying units in Khurda who were operating without approvals and without complying with pollution control norms.

Jena is the son-in-law of newly-elected BJD MLA from Patkura, Savitri Agarwal.

Earlier this year, petitioner Rasik Sen had petitioned the NGT against the illegal stone quarry and stone crushers that were operating in Jariput and Jaymanaglpur Mouza of Kunjuri Gram Panchayat in Khurda district. Sen had alleged that the stone quarries were operating even as no work order were issued to them and the State Pollution Control Board had not given them Consent to Operate certificate.

The NGT after hearing the complaint had asked the state to set up a special joint inspection committee comprising officials of the State Pollution Control Board, mining department, Khurda Tehsildar and other experts.

