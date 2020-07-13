e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha Corona Warrior’s body cremated after 3 hrs as neighbours object

Odisha Corona Warrior’s body cremated after 3 hrs as neighbours object

An anganwadi supervisor who worked in a quarantine centre in Kankarada village of Sanakhemundi block, had come home on June 28 after she developed symptoms of Covid-19 and was advised home quarantine.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:00 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The dead woman’s neighbours put up a stiff resistance when her husband brought the body back to the village for cremation.
The dead woman’s neighbours put up a stiff resistance when her husband brought the body back to the village for cremation.
         

The body of a woman working in a Covid-19 quarantine centre could not be cremated for almost three hours in Odisha’s Ganjam district, as the neighbours shunned it over fears of Covid-19 infection, her husband has claimed.

K Asanta Patra, a 55-year-old anganwadi supervisor who worked in a quarantine centre in Kankarada village of Sanakhemundi block, had come home on June 28 after she developed symptoms of Covid-19 and was advised home quarantine.

On Saturday afternoon, she complained of breathing problems after which her husband Dukhishyam Patra rushed her to a government hospital in Berhampur town. However, she died in on the way to the hospital. Failing to get a hearse van or ambulance to take the body back to the village, Patra brought the body back in an autorickshaw.

However, his neighbours put up a stiff resistance asking him to take back the body. “Many of them verbally abused me saying my wife must have died of Corona while others threatened to beat me up for bringing my wife’s body to my home. Seeing the anger of my neighbours, I ran away with the body,” he said.

Dukhishyam and his mentally-challenged sister took the body to the cremation ground in the autorickshaw. He left his sister there to arrange for wood and other material needed for cremation. A team of officials soon arrived on the spot and took swab samples from the body after which they were sent to another place for cremation.

Though the deceased woman’s test report is yet to come, two of her sisters have tested positive for Covid-19. Her husband, sister-in-law, mother-in-law’s reports are yet to come but they have been admitted in a Covid hospital in Ganjam as precaution.

Patra, who runs a grocery shop in Shriramnagar area of Berhampur town, said he was shocked at the way the neighbours behaved. “It’s all very well to hail the Corona warriors like my wife. But in reality, Corona warriors get no dignity,” he said.

Refuting the claims of the dead woman’s husband, Ganjam district collector Vijay Kulange later tweeted that the woman’s body was cremated with dignity.

In May, lakhs of Odias in and outside the state had sung ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, Odisha’s state song to show gratitude to ‘Covid warriors’ like doctors, nurses and other frontline workers. On Sunday too, chief minister Naveen Patnaik had appreciated them for their work.

In Ganjam district, at least 600 Covid Warriors have been infected with the virus of whom about half a dozen have died.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
‘Lord Ram is a Nepalese’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
India, EU set to hold virtual summit; trade negotiations to get fresh push
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In