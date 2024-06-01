Odisha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling underway on 42 assembly seats

Voters wait in queues to cast their vote for the elections in Odisha on Saturday. (CEOodisha - X)

Odisha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling commenced for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday morning, amid tight security. Voting began at 7 am in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats, along with the 42 assembly segments that constitute these parliamentary constituencies.

Around one crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 10,882 booths in the fourth and final round of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

In all, 36,000 security personnel and 72,000 polling officials have been deployed for this round of twin polls in the state. 394 contestants are competing for the 42 assembly segments.

Several prominent leaders' fates will be decided in this phase, including Odisha assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik, government chief whip Prashant Muduli, BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, six Odisha ministers, and four sitting MPs.