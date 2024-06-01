Odisha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling underway on 42 assembly seats
Odisha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Polling commenced for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday morning, amid tight security. Voting began at 7 am in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats, along with the 42 assembly segments that constitute these parliamentary constituencies....Read More
Around one crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 10,882 booths in the fourth and final round of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.
In all, 36,000 security personnel and 72,000 polling officials have been deployed for this round of twin polls in the state. 394 contestants are competing for the 42 assembly segments.
Several prominent leaders' fates will be decided in this phase, including Odisha assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik, government chief whip Prashant Muduli, BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, six Odisha ministers, and four sitting MPs.
Congress will uproot BJD-BJP combine in Odisha: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, implying that the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is in cahoots with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday claimed that the Congress will uproot the BJD-BJP partnership in Odisha as it did in Telangana, “where the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was working for the BJP”. Read more
Let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative: PM Modi tells voters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to vote in large numbers as polling for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections and Odisha assembly elections began.
"Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative," the prime minister said on X.
Polling is being held in 57 seats, including in all constituencies of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh besides a few in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
Key candidates in this phase
Several prominent leaders' fates will be decided in this phase, including Odisha assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik, government chief whip Prashant Muduli, BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, six Odisha ministers, and four sitting MPs.
BJP writes to Odisha CEO to investigate misuse of Mission Shakti premises in Balasore
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, seeking immediate investigation and action on reported suspicious activity involving bribery and misuse of the State Government's Mission Shakti premises at Remuna block in Odisha's Balasore district.
"On 31-05-24, a report of suspicious activity was brought to light involving the office of Mission Shakti. The MLA candidate of the BJP promptly arrived at the scene and informed the flying squad of the same. Upon their arrival, three SHG women who were present in the Mission Shakti office fled the premises. During the subsequent investigation, the flying squad recovered a bag containing lakhs of rupees intended to unduly influence voters," the Odisha unit of the BJP said in the complaint to the CEO.
The Odisha BJP asked the CEO to conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation to identify the government officials involved in this incident and determine their level of participation in aiding the political party.
Voting for 6 LS segments and 42 assembly seats begins in Odisha amid tight security
Polling commenced for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday morning, amid tight security, a poll official said.
Voting began at 7 am in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats, along with the 42 assembly segments that constitute these parliamentary constituencies.
Polling will continue till 6 pm as there are no Maoist-hit zones under these Lok Sabha seats, the official added.