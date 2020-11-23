e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha Governor’s wife dies 21 days after testing positive for Covid-19

Odisha Governor’s wife dies 21 days after testing positive for Covid-19

On November 2, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, his wife Susheela Devi and four members of his family were admitted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing positive for coronavirus.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Sushila Devi died of Covid-19 Sunday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
Sushila Devi died of Covid-19 Sunday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.(HT PHOTO)
         

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal’s wife Sushila Devi died Sunday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, 21 days after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Lal took to Twitter to announce the death of his wife. “With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. She was 73.

On November 2, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, his wife Susheela Devi and four members of his family were admitted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing positive for coronavirus. The Governor had recovered from the infection but his wife eventually succumbed to it.

Born in Hisar of Haryana, Sushila Devi married Prof Lal in July 1964. The couple had 4 daughters and 3 sons. Though wheelchair-bound, she took part in several socio-cultural activities.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of Sushila Devi and described her as a very warm and pious person. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed his grief.

tags
top news
SC seeks status report from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam over Covid-19 situation
SC seeks status report from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam over Covid-19 situation
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on Nov 25
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on Nov 25
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In