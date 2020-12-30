Odisha IAS officer arrested for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 19:19 IST

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was arrested on Monday from his office in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farmhouse owner, officials of the vigilance department said.

Officials said raids were also being conducted on the residences of Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, the director of Odisha horticulture department, in Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

“Over the last few weeks, there were reports that the horticulture director was taking bribes from different persons. Following this, our officials had kept a tab on his activities,” said a vigilance department official.

The state government suspended Upadhyaya following his arrest.

Upadhyaya is a 2009 batch officer of Odisha cadre and was among the toppers in Civil Services Examination with an All India Rank of 5 in 2008.

In his fifth term as the chief minister, Naveen Patnaik has been laying stress on efficiency in public service while trying to crack down on corrupt officials.

Patnaik had in October this year launched “Mo Sarkar”, a citizen-centric feedback system in which he and his officials would call up random people to seek their opinion on service delivery in hospitals and police stations.

“The officers are getting paid from people’s money and it is their duty to provide better services and behaviour to people. People are the soul of democracy,” he said after launching the programme.

Upadhyaya’s arrest has come at a time when opposition leaders have been alleging that the state government is taking action only against junior government officials but going soft on tainted IAS and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who are allegedly involved in large-scale corruption in various departments.

The vigilance department has filed 11 cases against nine IAS officers and 227 cases against Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers in the last nine years.

Of the cases against the nine IAS officers, the department has filed charge-sheets in six, the investigation is still continuing in four and the final report has been submitted against one IAS officer.