Odisha IPS officer booked for ‘kicking’ woman who later miscarried

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 00:45 IST

Odisha police on Friday booked an Indian Police Service officer for allegedly kicking a 22-year-old pregnant woman and causing her miscarriage in July, after a court in the state’s Sundargarh district directed them to do so.

The court of Sundargarh sub divisional judicial magistrate asked the police to lodge the case against district police superintendent Saumya Mishra after Priya Dey, the woman, sought its intervention. Hemgir police station in-charge Shraddhanjali Subuddhi said an FIR has been lodged against Mishra.

Dey earlier filed the case accusing Mishra of kicking her in her belly and causing the miscarriage on July 4.

Mishra allegedly assaulted her when she came to her house looking for her husband, who is an accused in a stone-throwing case on a police post following an accident.

Deputy police superintendent Jyotshnamaye has been handed over the charge of the investigation, said Subuddhi.

Mishra refused to comment.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 00:45 IST