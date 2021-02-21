IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid possible Covid resurgence
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
india news

Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid possible Covid resurgence

  • The advisory said district administration and police would check and ensure strict observance of Covid-l9 safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:07 PM IST

Amid a spike in Covid-19 infection in Kerala and Maharashtra, the Odisha government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines to avoid possible resurgence of oronavirus in the state.

"Public awareness through loudspeaker announcements is to be made frequently in all marketplaces, haat and other places. Any person found with Covid-19 symptoms must be immediately reported to the nearest health institution and necessary further action be taken as per advice of the health authorities," said the advisory from the Special Relief Commissioner's office.

It said people are being complacent in observing the basic safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of masks in public, frequent hand-washing or use of hand sanitizer, maintaining minimum one meter physical distance and avoiding congregations.

The advisory said district administration and police would check and ensure strict observance of Covid-l9 safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance in all public places including work places and educational institutions.

The advisory said authorities of government and private offices including educational institutions would be responsible for due compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols in their respective establishments. "Large congregations must be avoided and wherever permission has been granted for marriages, other social/ religious functions, sports, entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ any other gathering/ congregations, compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols and crowd size in such gatherings would be strictly monitored. Under no circumstances, persons more than the number permitted would be entertained in all such gatherings. Senior officers of the district administration will visit different places/institutions to ascertain and ensure compliance. Persons violating the Covid-19 guidelines would be penalised," the advisory said.

Director of Medical Education and Training CBK Mohanty said though there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country leading to imposition of lockdown and night curfew, the situation is under good control in Odisha. He however said lockdown can be imposed if the situation warrants so.

“Lockdown can be avoided if the people are cautious. They should strictly follow all prescribed guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing. Out surveillance teams are keeping a track on people coming from other states," said Mohanty.

Fifty eight people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Odisha’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 3.36 lakh including 1,914 dead. There are currently 562 active cases in Odisha. There are no active cases in four of the 30 districts in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath(PTI file photo)
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath(PTI file photo)
india news

Narrow escape for Kamal Nath, Congress leaders after lift in Indore hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:54 PM IST
According to people in the hospital, the incident took place because the elevator was overcrowded. No one was hurt in the lift crash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Agriculture Minister.(PTI)
Union Agriculture Minister.(PTI)
india news

Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Agriculture minister Tomar

PTI, Gwalior
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Tomar urged the agitating farm unions to tell the government which provisions in these new laws they find anti- farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A day after the ministry of health identified Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where the cases are on the rise, it zeroed in on the areas which need to exercise special caution.(REUTERS)
A day after the ministry of health identified Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where the cases are on the rise, it zeroed in on the areas which need to exercise special caution.(REUTERS)
india news

4,070 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths recorded in Kerala

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
At 552, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ernakulam at 514 and Kottayam at 440. As many as 29 health workers tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College(File Photo)
PM Modi will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College(File Photo)
india news

PM Modi will visit Assam, Bengal on Monday to launch several projects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
The PMO said he will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organised at Silapathar in Assam, and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of engineering colleges during the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during BJYM Convention, in Salem on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during BJYM Convention, in Salem on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Disengagement process with China complete after 9 rounds of talks: Rajnath Singh

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:47 PM IST
  • Singh added that China has agreed to withdraw from the territory it has encroached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
india news

Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid possible Covid resurgence

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:07 PM IST
  • The advisory said district administration and police would check and ensure strict observance of Covid-l9 safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A supporter of Trinamool Congress party adjusts his face mask as he walks in a rally protesting fuel and cooking gas price hike in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
A supporter of Trinamool Congress party adjusts his face mask as he walks in a rally protesting fuel and cooking gas price hike in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
india news

In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said February 26 will be observed as 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' (youth farmers day) and February 27 as 'Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws' (farmer-labourer unity day).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
india news

India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Yadav speaks on his phone from a giant wheel 50 feet above the ground in Surel village of Ashok Nagar district.(HT PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Yadav speaks on his phone from a giant wheel 50 feet above the ground in Surel village of Ashok Nagar district.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:58 PM IST
  • The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the fourth phase, polling was held to elect 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members in 3,299 gram panchayats.(PTI)
In the fourth phase, polling was held to elect 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members in 3,299 gram panchayats.(PTI)
india news

Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Over 81% polling recorded in final phase

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Police made lathi charge at a couple of places in Guntur district to quell clashing mobs while polling agents of candidates were allegedly beaten up in some places.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a post-Budget interactive session with industry leaders. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a post-Budget interactive session with industry leaders. (PTI)
india news

'Government well aware of fiscal management': FM Nirmala Sitaraman

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • The finance minister said this year's Union budget was about setting the path for the next decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
india news

'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Here are the top quotes from Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's virtual address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi interacting with locals in Baswar village in UP's Prayagraj on Sunday.(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT PHOTO)
Priyanka Gandhi interacting with locals in Baswar village in UP's Prayagraj on Sunday.(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT PHOTO)
india news

Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of taking cover under the National Green Tribunal’s orders to provide benefits to the mining mafia and big industrialists to exploit natural resources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP