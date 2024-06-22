 Odisha man kills elderly parents over land dispute: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha man kills elderly parents over land dispute: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2024 04:54 PM IST

Ramesh is accused of killing his 90-year-old father, Bulei Behera, and 75-year-old mother, Champa Behera, said police

Bhubaneshwar: A man in Odisha’s Balasore district killed his elderly parents over a property dispute, police said, adding that the accused, identified as Ramesh Behera of Garasanga village, has been absconding and a search operation has been launched to arrest him. 

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Ramesh is accused of killing his 90-year-old father, Bulei Behera, and 75-year-old mother, Champa Behera, said police.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

After the couple went missing four days ago, their daughter, Mamata Mallick, filed a missing complaint with the Simulia police station, following which police launched an investigation.

Simulia police station inspector in-charge Swarnalata Minj said that the body of their father, Bulei, was found buried in the house on Friday. “There was a foul smell where the old man was buried. We dug up and recovered the body. We suspect that the accused Ramesh might have dumped his mother’s body in a nearby pond. We have formed teams to arrest the accused”, said Minj, adding that the murder may have taken over a land dispute.

According to the police, Ramesh was living with his parents as his wife and children had left him 17 years ago over alleged incidents of assault. 

He had also been involved in the smuggling of cannabis and liquor, said police. 

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Odisha man kills elderly parents over land dispute: Police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On