Odisha man kills elderly parents over land dispute: Police

Bhubaneshwar: A man in Odisha’s Balasore district killed his elderly parents over a property dispute, police said, adding that the accused, identified as Ramesh Behera of Garasanga village, has been absconding and a search operation has been launched to arrest him. (Representative Photo)

Ramesh is accused of killing his 90-year-old father, Bulei Behera, and 75-year-old mother, Champa Behera, said police.

After the couple went missing four days ago, their daughter, Mamata Mallick, filed a missing complaint with the Simulia police station, following which police launched an investigation.

Simulia police station inspector in-charge Swarnalata Minj said that the body of their father, Bulei, was found buried in the house on Friday. “There was a foul smell where the old man was buried. We dug up and recovered the body. We suspect that the accused Ramesh might have dumped his mother’s body in a nearby pond. We have formed teams to arrest the accused”, said Minj, adding that the murder may have taken over a land dispute.

According to the police, Ramesh was living with his parents as his wife and children had left him 17 years ago over alleged incidents of assault.

He had also been involved in the smuggling of cannabis and liquor, said police.