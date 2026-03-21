Odisha MLA Mangu Khila narrowly escapes as bus tyre catches fire; all other passengers also safe

Odisha Congress MLA Mangu Khila and 36 others narrowly escaped a tragedy after the rear tyre of the bus they were travelling on caught fire during its journey from Bhubaneswar to Nabarangpur, police said. Police said no injuries were reported, with the driver’s quick response and the alertness of passengers playing a key role in ensuring everyone got out safely. (Representative Image/Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

The incident occurred near Ramabhadrapuram in Andhra Pradesh, according to PTI news agency.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated before the vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze, Khila was quoted as saying while speaking to reporters.

Police said no injuries were reported, with the driver’s quick response and the alertness of passengers playing a key role in ensuring everyone got out safely.

Fire services personnel and local authorities reached the spot and brought the fire under control, though the bus could not be saved.

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MLA evacuated Khila, the MLA from the Chitrakonda assembly segment in Malkangiri district, said, “The bus caught fire when all the passengers, including me, were in deep sleep.

The driver's presence of mind saved all. He stopped the bus, opened all the windows and awakened all the passengers.”

“A major tragedy was averted. I had boarded the bus at Rasulgarh bus stand in Bhubaneswar and was going to Malkangiri,” he said, adding that another bus later picked up the passengers to continue the journey.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

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Bus accident in Rajasthan kills 2 minors At least six people, including two minors, were killed and nine others injured on Friday afternoon after a sleeper bus collided with a trailer near Sarwardi village on a national highway in Rajasthan’s Balotra district, police said.

Balotra Superintendent of Police Ramesh said six people died on the spot, while the critically injured have been referred to an advanced treatment centre.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashok Kumar said the accident occurred around 4 pm when the bus, travelling from Jodhpur to Sanchore, collided with a trailer approaching from the opposite direction towards Jodhpur. The crash took place as the bus driver attempted to overtake two vehicles ahead and struck the trailer on the driver’s side, he added.