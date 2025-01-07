Menu Explore
Odisha: Ninth standard student allegedly stabbed by classmate in Balasore

PTI |
Jan 07, 2025 09:02 PM IST

The incident happened at Dahamunda Nodal High School in Bhograi block of Balasore district.

A student of class 9 of a high school was injured when his classmate allegedly stabbed him outside the school premises in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

While Shirole is a school van driver, Bhosale works as a food delivery agent. The accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol, a police official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
While Shirole is a school van driver, Bhosale works as a food delivery agent. The accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol, a police official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident happened at Dahamunda Nodal High School in Bhograi block of Balasore district.

Police said that the injured boy was admitted to nearby Dahamunda Primary Healthcare Centre.

ALSO READ: 14-yr-old Delhi student stabbed to death outside Shakarpur school

The accused boy was waiting outside the school near a road and suddenly attacked the victim with a knife when he was on his way to the School's Annual function, the police officer said.

They had quarrelled among themselves on Monday. It is suspected that the boy attacked the victim to take revenge, he said.

ALSO READ: Gurugram: Enraged over constant criticism over quality of work, man stabs colleague to death

"An investigation has been initiated into the incident," the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Kamarda police station, Premada Nayak, said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
