Odisha: Ninth standard student allegedly stabbed by classmate in Balasore

A student of class 9 of a high school was injured when his classmate allegedly stabbed him outside the school premises in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at Dahamunda Nodal High School in Bhograi block of Balasore district.

Police said that the injured boy was admitted to nearby Dahamunda Primary Healthcare Centre.

The accused boy was waiting outside the school near a road and suddenly attacked the victim with a knife when he was on his way to the School's Annual function, the police officer said.

They had quarrelled among themselves on Monday. It is suspected that the boy attacked the victim to take revenge, he said.

"An investigation has been initiated into the incident," the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Kamarda police station, Premada Nayak, said.